    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Retired U.S. Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Ramon Rosales, an El Paso native and former POW, speaks at the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony held at Memorial Circle in Fort Bliss, Sept. 20. Rosales was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

