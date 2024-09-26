Jefferson Parish, Louisiana (Sept. 25, 2024) -- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams canvas neighborhoods in Jefferson Parish impacted by Hurricane Francine to assist survivors to apply for resources through FEMA's Individual Assistance program. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8663494
|VIRIN:
|240925-O-DR336-9891
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.57 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Francine: Jefferson Parish DSAs [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.