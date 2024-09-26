Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Francine: Jefferson Parish DSAs [Image 2 of 4]

    Hurricane Francine: Jefferson Parish DSAs

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Jefferson Parish, Louisiana (Sept. 25, 2024) -- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams canvas neighborhoods in Jefferson Parish impacted by Hurricane Francine to assist survivors to apply for resources through FEMA's Individual Assistance program. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8663492
    VIRIN: 240925-O-DR336-7765
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Louisiana
    Storm Damage
    FEMA
    DSA
    Hurricane Francine
    DR4817

