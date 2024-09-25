Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Gold Star 500 riders made a stop at the Effingham Armory September 25th to fuel up with food and drinks. They also got to hear from Col. (P) Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Illinois National Guard who thanked the riders for their participation on behalf of the entire Illinois National Guard.

Several Illinois National Guard active and retired service members participate in the Gold Star Mission Gold Star 500 each year which is a 500-mile bicycle ride that raises awareness of the approximately 300 Illinois service members who have fallen since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including 34 members of the Illinois National Guard. This year's Gold Star 500 included Polish riders who learned of the 5-day event through the Illinois National Guard's State Partnership Program with the Polish military. The Illinois Army National Guard co-deployed with Polish first to Iraq and then to Afghanistan for 17 years.