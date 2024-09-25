Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Gold Star 500 riders made a stop at the Effingham Armory September 25th to fuel up with food and drinks. They also got to hear from Col. (P) Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Illinois National Guard who thanked the riders for their participation on behalf of the entire Illinois National Guard.
    Several Illinois National Guard active and retired service members participate in the Gold Star Mission Gold Star 500 each year which is a 500-mile bicycle ride that raises awareness of the approximately 300 Illinois service members who have fallen since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including 34 members of the Illinois National Guard. This year's Gold Star 500 included Polish riders who learned of the 5-day event through the Illinois National Guard's State Partnership Program with the Polish military. The Illinois Army National Guard co-deployed with Polish first to Iraq and then to Afghanistan for 17 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 12:41
    Photo ID: 8663116
    VIRIN: 240925-A-FI215-7943
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham
    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham
    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham
    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham
    Gold Star 500 Riders Make a Stop in Effingham

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #army #military #airforce #alwaysthere #goldstar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download