Safe, secure

Aircraft fill up King Hangar to avoid any potential weather conditions from Hurricane Helene Sept. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The base was in full preparation mode to prepare and secure vehicles, buildings and aircraft for the upcoming weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|09.24.2024
|09.26.2024 11:34
|8663052
|240925-F-NV708-5002
|5943x2979
|11.33 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
