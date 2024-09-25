Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safe, secure [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Safe, secure

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Aircraft fill up King Hangar to avoid any potential weather conditions from Hurricane Helene Sept. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The base was in full preparation mode to prepare and secure vehicles, buildings and aircraft for the upcoming weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 11:34
    Photo ID: 8663051
    VIRIN: 240925-F-NV708-5000
    Resolution: 3000x2079
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe, secure [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safe &amp;amp; secure
    Safe, secure
    Safe, secure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    eglin
    aircraft
    helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download