    Robot Target Testing [Image 9 of 9]

    Robot Target Testing

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Van Hoang 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines prepare to fire on targets on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. U.S. Marines participated in a shooting exercise using T50 and T60 targets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8662702
    VIRIN: 240923-M-VH019-1478
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Robot Target Testing [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shooting
    targets
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    T50
    T60

