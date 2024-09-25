Lance Cpl. Robert Wynn, a native of Orlando, F.L., and a team leader with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay, loads magazines on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. U.S. Marines participated in a shooting exercise using T50 and T60 targets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8662701
|VIRIN:
|240923-M-VH019-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robot Target Testing [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.