Robot Target Testing

Lance Cpl. Robert Wynn, a native of Orlando, F.L., and a team leader with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay, loads magazines on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. U.S. Marines participated in a shooting exercise using T50 and T60 targets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)