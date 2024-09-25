Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert

    SCHIJNDEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Henry Soriano, a drummer with the 101st Airborne Division Band, performs during a stage concert prior to an air assault demonstration for the 80th commemoration of Market Garden at the base camp in Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 08:00
    Photo ID: 8662593
    VIRIN: 240917-A-XE319-2187
    Resolution: 4600x3067
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SCHIJNDEL, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert
    US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert
    US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download