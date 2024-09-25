Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 04:30 Photo ID: 8662410 VIRIN: 240926-A-A0949-1556 Resolution: 1201x631 Size: 158.62 KB Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, National Preparedness Month [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.