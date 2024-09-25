Preparedness Month: Protect your Family with an emergency plan

By USAG Benelux Public Affairs and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security



[ Editor’s Note: September is National Preparedness Month. Ready Army is an Army-wide campaign developed by the Headquarters Department of the Army, Army Emergency Management Program to inform the Army community of all hazards, manmade and natural, and encourages Soldiers, their Families, Civilians and contractors to — Get a kit. Make a plan. Be informed.]



CHIÈVRES, Belgium — An emergency can happen at any time. One of the most helpful tools you can have to protect your loved ones is a Family emergency plan. In addition to creating a plan it’s also important that everyone in the household understands what to do, where to go and what to take in the event of an emergency.



When creating an emergency plan, be informed and consider the range of potential emergencies and all the places you and your Family might be. Some emergencies require different responses than others, but a communications procedure will let your Family members know how to keep in touch and find one another when emergencies strike.



Three steps to creating an emergency plan:



Step 1- Establish an evacuation procedure

- Discuss where you will go in the event of an emergency

- Discuss where your children will go if they are in school at the time of the emergency, and make sure they understand where you intend to be

- Plan how you will evacuate family members with special needs

- Include pets in your emergency plan



Step 2- Develop a Family communications procedure

- Develop a comprehensive procedure for communicating in case your Family members become separated during an emergency

- Create a sheet or card with all the phone numbers and information every individual in the Family may need, including an in-case-of-emergency (ICE) name and number

- Make sure every member of the householdhas a copy of the communications procedure

- Save the ICE information in everyone’s cell phone



Step 3- Practice your plan

- Set up practice evacuations or shelter-in-place drills for your Family to ensure everyone knows what to do and where to go in the event of an emergency

- Keep your emergency supply kit up to date, replacing water and perishables periodically

- Make sure everyone knows where the supply kit is located and to take it when sheltering or evacuating

- Check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly



In addition to having an emergency plan it’s also important to have a supply kit to be prepared for disasters and emergencies. The following are recommended supply kit items:



- Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

- Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

- Battery-powered or hand crank radio

- Flashlight and extra batteries

- First aid kit with non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

- Whistle (to signal for help)

- Sanitation and hygiene items (moist towelettes, feminine supplies and toilet paper)

- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

- Kitchen accessories and cooking utensils, including manual can opener

- Local maps, paper and pencil

- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

- Special needs items, such as prescription medications, eyeglasses and contact lens solution

- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

- Cash and coins

- Photo copies of credit and identification cards

- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and pet records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person and pet

- Extra clothing

- Fire extinguisher

- Matches in a waterproof container

- Pet food and extra water for your pet

- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children and toys for pets



For more emergency preparedness tips visit the following government and humanitarian organization websites:

- Department of Homeland Security https://www.ready.gov/

- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) https://www.fema.gov/pdf/areyouready/basic_preparedness.pdf

- American Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/make-a-plan.html

