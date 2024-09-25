Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Republic of Korea Air Force Brig Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command [Image 7 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Republic of Korea Air Force Brig Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2024) Republic of Korea Air Force Brig Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command, C35 (center), and staff listen to a brief during a tour of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Sept. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    VIRIN: 240925-N-FI026-1243
    Location: SASEBO, JP
