USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Republic of Korea Air Force Brig Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2024) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Markuise Hemby, from Baltimore, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), shows damage control equipment to Republic of Korea Air Force Brig Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command, C35 (center), and staff during a tour in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Matthew Bakerian)