Indiana National Guard Sgt. Kristopher Hall, Sgt. Tyler Hill, Sgt. Christopher Liechti, and Sgt. Jared Mitchell, 38th Infantry Division military intelligence specialists, receive their new rank prior to their departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8661985
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-RR432-9862
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers with 38th ID say goodbye to family, friends, peers [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS