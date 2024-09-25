Indiana National Guard soldiers with 38th ID say goodbye to family, friends, peers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class. J.D. Thomas hugs his daughter following the departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Thomas is one of approximately 600 Hoosier Guardsmen who are deploying overseas to support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.