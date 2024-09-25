Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class. J.D. Thomas hugs his daughter following the departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Thomas is one of approximately 600 Hoosier Guardsmen who are deploying overseas to support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.
This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers with 38th ID say goodbye to family, friends, peers [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
