    Adm. Koehler tours Naval Base Ventura County [Image 1 of 4]

    Adm. Koehler tours Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240924-N-AS200-1040 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept 24, 2024) Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One, during a tour of perspective commands onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Sept. 24. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8661711
    VIRIN: 240924-N-AS200-1040
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Adm. Koehler tours Naval Base Ventura County [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base Ventura County
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    NR-NPASE-W
    Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One
    Adm. Koehler

