Adm. Koehler tours Naval Base Ventura County

240924-N-AS200-1036 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept 24, 2024) Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. Sophia Haberman, commanding officer, Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One, during a tour of perspective commands onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Sept. 24. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
