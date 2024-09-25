Retired Gen. Goldfein reflects on Air Force history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force retired Gen. David Goldfein, 21st Air Force Chief of Staff, speaks to guests about his Air Force experiences during a gathering at Fleenor Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024. Goldfein spoke about military historical events during his years of service, including initial conversations about development of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)