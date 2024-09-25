U.S. Air Force retired Gen. David Goldfein, 21st Air Force Chief of Staff, speaks to guests about his Air Force experiences during a gathering at Fleenor Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024. Goldfein spoke about military historical events during his years of service, including initial conversations about development of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
This work, Retired Gen. Goldfein reflects on Air Force history [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.