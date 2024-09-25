Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Gen. Goldfein reflects on Air Force history [Image 2 of 3]

    Retired Gen. Goldfein reflects on Air Force history

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Gen. David Goldfein, 21st Air Force Chief of Staff, speaks to guests about his Air Force experiences during a gathering at Fleenor Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024. Goldfein spoke about military historical events during his years of service, including initial conversations about development of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
