Retired Gen. Goldfein reflects on Air Force history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dallas Walker, 12th Training Squadron undergraduate remotely piloted aircraft trainee, speaks to retired Gen. David Goldfein, 21st Air Force Chief of Staff, about his Air Force experiences during a gathering at Fleenor Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024. Goldfein spoke to JBSA team members about military historical events during his years of service, including initial conversations about development of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)