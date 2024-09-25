Sarah Garcia, a computer engineer at the Army’s Simulation and Training Technology Center (STTC) in Orlando, Fla., tries beef ravioli in a Meal Ready to Eat (MRE) with follow members of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center in Natick, Mass. while visiting Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sept. 25.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8661680
|VIRIN:
|240925-O-HX738-3520
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enjoying a beef ravioli MRE [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.