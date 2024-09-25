Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enjoying a beef ravioli MRE [Image 2 of 2]

    Enjoying a beef ravioli MRE

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Sarah Garcia, a computer engineer at the Army’s Simulation and Training Technology Center (STTC) in Orlando, Fla., tries beef ravioli in a Meal Ready to Eat (MRE) with follow members of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center in Natick, Mass. while visiting Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sept. 25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8661680
    VIRIN: 240925-O-HX738-3520
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Army Reserves
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    DEVCOM Soldier Center
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

