    Staying comfortable [Image 1 of 2]

    Staying comfortable

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Gil Cohen, a food technician, balances on a steel hurdle as members of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center test their skills on the Leadership Reaction Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 25.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8661679
    VIRIN: 240925-O-HX738-9879
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Staying comfortable [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Staying comfortable
    Enjoying a beef ravioli MRE

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Army Reserves
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    DEVCOM Soldier Center
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

