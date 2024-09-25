Attendees offer a standing ovation to Dr. Jamie Blow, executive officer to the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Principal Assistant for Research and Technology, at the conclusion of her retirement ceremony at MRDC headquarters at Fort Detrick Sept. 24, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8661502
|VIRIN:
|240925-O-SG040-2126
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|CLARE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMRDC Bids Farewell to Dr. Jamie Blow [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMRDC Bids Farewell to Dr. Jamie Blow
No keywords found.