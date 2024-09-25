Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC Bids Farewell to Dr. Jamie Blow [Image 1 of 3]

    USAMRDC Bids Farewell to Dr. Jamie Blow

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Dr. Jamie Blow, right, executive officer to the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Principal Assistant for Research and Technology, receives the Superior Civilian Service Medal from Dr. Carrie Quinn, Deputy to the MRDC Commanding General during Blow’s retirement ceremony at MRDC headquarters at Fort Detrick Sept. 24, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8661494
    VIRIN: 240925-O-SG040-1765
    Resolution: 3642x2428
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: CLARE, MICHIGAN, US
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

