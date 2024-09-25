USAMRDC Bids Farewell to Dr. Jamie Blow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Jamie Blow, right, executive officer to the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Principal Assistant for Research and Technology, receives the Superior Civilian Service Medal from Dr. Carrie Quinn, Deputy to the MRDC Commanding General during Blow’s retirement ceremony at MRDC headquarters at Fort Detrick Sept. 24, 2024.