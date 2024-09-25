Newly assigned logistics officers explore heart of DLA Aviation operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officers newly assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations (J3) visit DLA Aviation as part of a series of visits to the agency’s major subordinate commands Sept. 5. The visits aim to form relationships amongst leadership and bridge any gaps in understanding while providing these new leaders with firsthand insight into the intricacies and nuances of these commands. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)