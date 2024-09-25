Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly assigned logistics officers explore heart of DLA Aviation operations [Image 2 of 2]

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Officers newly assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations (J3) visit DLA Aviation as part of a series of visits to the agency’s major subordinate commands Sept. 5. The visits aim to form relationships amongst leadership and bridge any gaps in understanding while providing these new leaders with firsthand insight into the intricacies and nuances of these commands. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:59
    Photo ID: 8661165
    VIRIN: 240905-D-UO290-2008
    Resolution: 5855x3903
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Newly assigned logistics officers explore heart of DLA Aviation operations [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

