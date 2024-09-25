Newly assigned logistics officers explore heart of DLA Aviation operations

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Charlie Lilli, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation deputy commander, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Charlie Lilli, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation deputy commander, speaks with officers newly assigned to DLA Logistics Operations during a visit to Aviation as part of a series of visits to the agency’s major subordinate commands, Sept. 5. The visits aim to form relationships amongst leadership and bridge any gaps in understanding while providing these new leaders with firsthand insight into the intricacies and nuances of these commands. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. – To enhance operational effectiveness and foster collaboration, officers newly assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations visited DLA Aviation, Sept. 5, as part of a series of visits to the agency’s major subordinate commands. These visits aim to provide a deeper understanding of the DLA mission and the unique characteristics of each MSC.



With its multifaceted mission, the agency encompasses a diverse range of functions across various MSCs, including Aviation, Land and Maritime, Troop Support, Disposition Services and other specialized sectors. The goal of the visits is to form relationships among leaders, bridge any gaps in understanding and provide the new leaders firsthand insight into these commands’ intricacies and nuances.



“DLA is a big organization, and it can be a challenge trying to understand the depth and breadth of the overall mission,” said Kevin Kachinski, executive director of DLA Operations and Sustainment. “Understanding the culture at each MSC, coupled with the knowledge of who does what, allows the headquarters team to be a valuable team member.”



During the visit, the officers engaged with top Aviation leadership to receive comprehensive briefings covering critical aspects of operations, supply chain management and customer engagement. Directors and department heads took this opportunity to showcase their individual missions, focusing on how their specific areas contribute to the agency’s overarching goals.



Ultimately, it’s about building relationships and the opportunities that will result from the knowledge gained from those relationships. By immersing themselves in the varied missions of each MSC, these leaders are better equipped to drive strategic initiatives that support DLA’s commitment to excellence in logistics and supply chain management, Kachinski said.



“Any time members of a team meet face-to-face as we did during this visit, we are able to develop and strengthen relationships that are not possible when meeting solely through virtual interaction,” said DLA Aviation Deputy Commander Charli Lilli. “It’s those relationships that create a stronger sense of commitment to our mission and a sense of urgency critical to our success as the nation’s logistics combat support agency.”



As DLA continues to adapt to evolving mission requirements, the insight gained from these visits will undoubtedly play a vital role in helping to shape future decisions and cultivate a culture of collaboration.