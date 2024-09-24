The billeting area at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, is one of several services the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program provides to Soldiers deployed there. Besides billeting, LOGCAP services there include chemical latrines, handwash stations, electrical power, generator support, light sets, and dining and food service support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8660720
|VIRIN:
|240924-A-SM279-1638
|Resolution:
|4030x2888
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB LOGCAP: vital base life support to Soldiers, Army Civilians in Black Sea area
No keywords found.