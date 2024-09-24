Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), shares a coin with Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command, during an office call at CFAS, Sept. 25, 2024. Kim and accompanying Republic of Korea Air Force officials visited CFAS to become familiar with the facilities and capabilities of the installation and Sasebo based Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)