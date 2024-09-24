Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), shares a coin with Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combined Forces Command, during an office call at CFAS, Sept. 25, 2024. Kim and accompanying Republic of Korea Air Force officials visited CFAS to become familiar with the facilities and capabilities of the installation and Sasebo based Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8660620
|VIRIN:
|240925-N-II719-1010
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.