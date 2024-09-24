Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 4]

    Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo, Combine Forces Command (CFC) during an office call at CFAS, Sept. 25, 2024. Kim and accompanying Republic of Korea Air Force officials visited CFAS to become familiar with the facilities and capabilities of the installation and Sasebo based Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    This work, Republic of Korea Air Force Brig. Gen. Kim Jung Soo Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

