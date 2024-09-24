USAG Ansbach’s Fire Fighters’ Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Fighters rise to the Airfield Tower in a rescue cage of a turntable ladder as US Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach’s Fire Fighters conduct simulated fire exercise at the Head Quarter of 12 Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) at Katterbach Army Airfield in Germany, Sep. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)