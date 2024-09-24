Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ansbach’s Fire Fighters’ Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 11]

    USAG Ansbach’s Fire Fighters’ Readiness Exercise

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Fire Fighters rise to the Airfield Tower in a rescue cage of a turntable ladder as US Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach’s Fire Fighters conduct simulated fire exercise at the Head Quarter of 12 Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) at Katterbach Army Airfield in Germany, Sep. 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 02:15
    Photo ID: 8660588
    VIRIN: 240918-A-EX530-1151
    Resolution: 8014x5343
    Size: 18.55 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, DE
    This work, USAG Ansbach’s Fire Fighters’ Readiness Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Fighters
    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF

