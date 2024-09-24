Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Ops in Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 8]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 24, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, launches off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 24, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 01:11
    Photo ID: 8660546
    VIRIN: 240924-N-YK125-1129
    Resolution: 4839x3226
    Size: 847.92 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Ops in Philippine Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG 9
    INDOPACOM

