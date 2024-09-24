Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country: IO
    Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kamaren Hill 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Matthew More, executive officer of Naval Support Facilities (NSF) Diego Garcia, presents a photo illustration memorabilia to Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado, senior enlisted leader of NSF Diego Garcia, at the Seamen’s Club aboard Diego Garcia on Sep. 23, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren HIll)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 00:17
    Photo ID: 8660484
    VIRIN: 240923-N-MC100-1034
    Resolution: 4971x3307
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kamaren Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seaman's Club
    Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado
    Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado
    Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado
    Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado

    CEREMONY
    LEADERSHIP
    Sailors
    DIEGO GARCIA
    U.S. NAVY

