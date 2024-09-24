Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado, far right, senior enlisted leader of Naval Support Facilities (NSF) Diego Garcia, smiles for a photo at the Seamen’s Club aboard Diego Garcia on Sep. 23, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren HIll)