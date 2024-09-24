National POW/MIA Recognition Day brings a chance every September to remember POWs, those who are still unaccounted for

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy completes the graveside flag-folding duty for Pfc. Charles Dickman during the graveside service Oct. 21, 2023, for Dickman in Cashton, Wis., at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Dickman was only 17 years old when he died fighting in the Korean War on July 12, 1950, as a heavy weapons infantryman with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. But he never made it home. On June 20, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced they had identified the remains Pfc. Dickman officially. And on Oct. 21, 2023, finally, Pfc. Dickman made it home to Cashton, Wis. The funeral mass was set up in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton with hundreds of people in attendance and a graveside service followed. A U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team from Fort McCoy, Wis., presented the U.S. flag to the family at the service on behalf of the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)