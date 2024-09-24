Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day brings a chance every September to remember POWs, those who are still unaccounted for [Image 25 of 25]

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Randy Downs with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy presents U.S. flag to 93-year-old Patricia Filut, the sister of Pfc. Charles Dickman, during the graveside service Oct. 21, 2023, for Dickman in Cashton, Wis., at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Dickman was only 17 years old when he died fighting in the Korean War on July 12, 1950, as a heavy weapons infantryman with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. But he never made it home. On June 20, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced they had identified the remains Pfc. Dickman officially. And on Oct. 21, 2023, finally, Pfc. Dickman made it home to Cashton, Wis. The funeral mass was set up in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton with hundreds of people in attendance and a graveside service followed. A U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team from Fort McCoy, Wis., presented the U.S. flag to the family at the service on behalf of the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 23:07
    Photo ID: 8660378
    VIRIN: 231021-A-OK556-3401
    Resolution: 5888x3926
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Korean War
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Cashton
    Pfc. Charles Dickman
    Sacred Heart Catholic Church

