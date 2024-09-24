USS Lake Erie (CG 70) prepares for flight operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 24, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Shaun Michael Tibbet conducts preflight maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the North Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)
