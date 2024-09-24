USS Lake Erie (CG 70) prepares for flight operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 24, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Daniel Owens opens an engine cowling of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during a preflight inspection aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)