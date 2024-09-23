Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Ward, from New York City, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), poses for a photograph at SCSTC in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8659703
    VIRIN: 240911-N-YW264-1079
    Resolution: 7986x5327
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
    This work, SCSTC Hampton Roads [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

