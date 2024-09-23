Fire Controlman 1st Class Jonathan Ward, from New York City, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), poses for a photograph at SCSTC in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8659703
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-YW264-1079
|Resolution:
|7986x5327
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSTC Hampton Roads [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.