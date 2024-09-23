SCSTC Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Fire Controlman Brandon Larraga, from Greenville, North Carolina, assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), teaches Sailors about radar processing at SCSTC in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)