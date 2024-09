USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Marife Cadena, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares fried eggs during the grand reopening of the Essex mess decks, Sept. 18, 2024. Essex galley reopened after 758 days of refurbishment, to include replacing 82 pieces of galley equipment. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)