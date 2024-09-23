Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Marife Cadena, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares fried eggs during the grand reopening of the Essex mess decks, Sept. 18, 2024. Essex galley reopened after 758 days of refurbishment, to include replacing 82 pieces of galley equipment. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8659380
    VIRIN: 240918-N-GN902-1088
    Resolution: 4326x3343
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 20 of 20], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

