USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) share a meal during the grand reopening of the Essex mess decks, Sept. 18, 2024. Essex galley reopened after 758 days of refurbishment, to include replacing 82 pieces of galley equipment. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)