The Armed Forces National softball team takes a group photo after placing 4th in the national tournament on Sept. 7, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor is on the front row, third from the left side. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8659372
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-PI787-1002
|Resolution:
|1080x717
|Size:
|91.81 KB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From MTL to National softball player: Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.