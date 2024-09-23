From MTL to National softball player: Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor, 362d Military Training Leader, takes a selfie with the United States Air Force softball team at the Armed Forces National Championship tournament Aug. 13-19, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Pettit-Castor has played on the USAF softball team seven times and has won gold five times. (Courtesy photo)