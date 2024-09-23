Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor, 362d Military Training Leader, takes a selfie with the United States Air Force softball team at the Armed Forces National Championship tournament Aug. 13-19, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Pettit-Castor has played on the USAF softball team seven times and has won gold five times. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8659367
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-PI787-1001
|Resolution:
|3392x2544
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From MTL to National softball player: Tech. Sgt. Kasey Pettit-Castor [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Katie Caroline McKee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.