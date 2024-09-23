Delivering the rock to Rogers Field

Members of Devens Department of Public Works moved a rock, which was originally from Turner Drop Zone, to Rogers Field to have a plaque installed on it to commemorate the 10th Special Forces Group (A), which was stationed at Fort Devens from 1968 to 1995, for the upcoming Return to Devens Days in October.
