    Delivering the rock to Rogers Field

    Delivering the rock to Rogers Field

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Devens Department of Public Works moved a rock, which was originally from Turner Drop Zone, to Rogers Field to have a plaque installed on it to commemorate the 10th Special Forces Group (A), which was stationed at Fort Devens from 1968 to 1995, for the upcoming Return to Devens Days in October.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 13:03
    Photo ID: 8659223
    VIRIN: 240917-O-HX738-4706
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Delivering the rock to Rogers Field [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finding the right rock on Turner Drop Zone
    Delivering the rock to Rogers Field

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    10th SFG (A)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Rogers Field
    Return to Devens

