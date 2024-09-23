Finding the right rock on Turner Drop Zone

Members of Department of Environmental Services selected a rock from Turner Drop Zone on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Sept. 17 to help commemorate the 10th Special Forces Group (A), which was stationed at Fort Devens from 1968 to 1995, for the upcoming Return to Devens Days in October.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 13:03
|Photo ID:
|8659221
|VIRIN:
|240917-O-HX738-7506
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.24 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
