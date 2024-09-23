Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA hosts Exceptional Military Family Resource Fair [Image 1 of 8]

    JBSA hosts Exceptional Military Family Resource Fair

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A vendor participating in the Exceptional Military Family Resource Fair speaks to a Soldier and his child about her organization in the Randolph High School gym at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. The fair provided a network of support for military families with exceptional-needs dependents, bringing together more than 70 community and military partners to share information and resources with JBSA community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8658932
    VIRIN: 240921-F-KQ373-1033
    Resolution: 6142x4095
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    This work, JBSA hosts Exceptional Military Family Resource Fair [Image 8 of 8], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Families
    fair
    EFMP
    Exceptional
    Resource

