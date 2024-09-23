JBSA hosts Exceptional Military Family Resource Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vendors and guests share disability-related resources during the Exceptional Military Family Resource Fair in the Randolph High School gym at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Sept. 21, 2024. The fair provided a network of support for military families with exceptional-needs dependents, bringing together more than 70 community and military partners to share information and resources with JBSA community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)