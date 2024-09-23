Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The children of Lt. Col. Mark Robinson, a KC-135 pilot with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, marshall their father into the spot after his final flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024. Robinson retires after serving 21 years and flying over 3500 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)