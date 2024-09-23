Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Mark Robinson, a KC-135 pilot with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, celebrates his retirement with a final flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024. Robinson retires after serving 21 years and flying over 3500 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8658925
    VIRIN: 240919-Z-UU033-1063
    Resolution: 3788x2520
    Size: 974.8 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Airmen
    air national guard
    stratotanker
    final flight
    national guard
    kc-135

