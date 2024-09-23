Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Mark Robinson, a KC-135 pilot with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, celebrates his retirement with a final flight at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024. Robinson retires after serving 21 years and flying over 3500 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)